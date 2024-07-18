Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston police officer struck by stolen vehicle, suspect shot

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Boston police officer struck by car, suspect shot
Boston police officer struck by car, suspect shot 04:52

BOSTON - A Boston police officer was injured when he was struck by a stolen motor vehicle Thursday night, Commissioner Michael Cox said. The suspect who was driving the car was shot by the officer and is in critical condition.

The officer who was struck is in stable condition, Cox said.

Officers responded to the area of the Forest Hills MBTA station at about 7:45 p.m. to assist in the recovery of a stolen motor vehicle.

Police officer struck
Crime scene tape surrounds a vehicle in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.  CBS Boston

Cox said as officers approached, the man who was driving struck the officer. The officer who was hit, "discharged his weapon, striking the operator," Cox said.

The suspect and the officer were taken to hospitals by Boston EMS.

The incident is under investigation by Boston police and the Suffolk County District Attorney's office. The area is closed to traffic on Hyde Park Ave between Ukraine Street and the Arborway in Jamaica Plain as the investigation continues.  

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.