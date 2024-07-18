Boston police officer struck by stolen vehicle, suspect shot

BOSTON - A Boston police officer was injured when he was struck by a stolen motor vehicle Thursday night, Commissioner Michael Cox said. The suspect who was driving the car was shot by the officer and is in critical condition.

The officer who was struck is in stable condition, Cox said.

Officers responded to the area of the Forest Hills MBTA station at about 7:45 p.m. to assist in the recovery of a stolen motor vehicle.

Crime scene tape surrounds a vehicle in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. CBS Boston

Cox said as officers approached, the man who was driving struck the officer. The officer who was hit, "discharged his weapon, striking the operator," Cox said.

The suspect and the officer were taken to hospitals by Boston EMS.

The incident is under investigation by Boston police and the Suffolk County District Attorney's office. The area is closed to traffic on Hyde Park Ave between Ukraine Street and the Arborway in Jamaica Plain as the investigation continues.