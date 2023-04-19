Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston Police shoot 2 pit bulls, killing 1, after they attack officer

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Police shoot 2 pit bulls, killing 1, after they attack officer in Dorchester
Police shoot 2 pit bulls, killing 1, after they attack officer in Dorchester 01:34

BOSTON - Two pit bulls were shot by police, leaving one dead, after they attacked an officer in Mattapan.

It happened on Michigan Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Police said they were making an arrest at the apartment when the two pit bulls attacked an officer, biting him. A second officer shot both dogs, killing one of them. The second pit bull, a puppy, was left injured.

"The next thing you know, when I get out, I see blood everywhere," said the dog's owner, who said she heard three gunshots. "It was just crazy."

A teenager who lives in the apartment told WBZ-TV the dogs were just trying to protect her family. 

"When he sees somebody random, he's going to obviously do something because he's protecting us and stuff," said the teen.

The officer who was bitten was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. No person at the scene was hit by gunfire.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 2:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.