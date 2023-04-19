Boston Police shoot 2 pit bulls, killing 1, after they attack officer

BOSTON - Two pit bulls were shot by police, leaving one dead, after they attacked an officer in Mattapan.

It happened on Michigan Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Police said they were making an arrest at the apartment when the two pit bulls attacked an officer, biting him. A second officer shot both dogs, killing one of them. The second pit bull, a puppy, was left injured.

"The next thing you know, when I get out, I see blood everywhere," said the dog's owner, who said she heard three gunshots. "It was just crazy."

A teenager who lives in the apartment told WBZ-TV the dogs were just trying to protect her family.

"When he sees somebody random, he's going to obviously do something because he's protecting us and stuff," said the teen.

The officer who was bitten was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. No person at the scene was hit by gunfire.