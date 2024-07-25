Boston police officer hit by construction vehicle, suffers serious injuries

BOSTON - A police officer is recovering after he was struck by a construction vehicle in Boston Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of North Washington and Thatcher streets. Paul McLaughlin of the Bureau of Investigative Services said the officer was working detail at a construction site and helping a construction vehicle cross the street when he was struck by the rear of the vehicle. McLaughlin said the officer was treated at the scene and then brought to Mass General. His injuries are serious but non-life threatening.

McLaughlin said this is a reminder of how dangerous working details can be.

"Details, depending on where they are and what exactly they entail, can be potentially dangerous, especially in high traffic areas, dealing with large construction trucks," said McLaughlin. "So potentially, it can be very dangerous"

According to McLaughlin, the driver is being cooperative but he didn't say if the driver would be facing any charges.