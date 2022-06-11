Watch CBS News
Boston Police recover body of man who jumped off North Washington Street Bridge

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON -- Boston Police recovered the body of a man who jumped off the North Washington Street Bridge Friday night.

Officers said Saturday morning they were called about a report of a man jumping from the bridge in Boston around 11:30 p.m.

His body was found in the waters near the bridge roughly 45 minutes after rescue crews were deployed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name has not been released by police, who say the death does not appear to be suspicious.

The incident is under investigation.

CBSBoston.com Staff
June 11, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

