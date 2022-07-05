"They all have their own fan clubs": Boston dog walker gains Instagram following with photos of perfectly posed pups

"They all have their own fan clubs": Boston dog walker gains Instagram following

BOSTON -- It's a pack that's hard to miss: on Tuesday morning, Steven Watson was out for his first walk of the day around Boston with six of his furry friends.

"I have a whole bag of toys I carry with me but that's the only one he really likes," said Watson.

Also in the bag: his camera.

"I just love being with the dogs, documenting their lives, showing what kind of adventures they get into," said Watson.

He's been a dog walker since the '90s and runs the business "Dog's Best Friend."

"Some of those dogs from the early days I don't have pictures of so I wanted to get a camera and really document them so I'd have something to remember them by," said Watson.

He started uploading some of his photos to his Instagram page @ThePiedDogWalker.

"You can see their personalities really come through in the picture, that's what I try to capture," said Watson.

The account now has a fan base of nearly 80,000 followers, many enamored with the shots of the well-behaved pups at various locations around the city.

"It's been fun. People recognize the dogs by name now which is interesting, they all have their own fan clubs practically," said Watson.

Now you may be asking yourself what is the big secret to getting this group to pose in order to capture these fantastic images?

Watson said it's pretty simple: it's all about tired dogs.

"I try to bring them out to the park, let them play, get all that energy worked out, and then it's a lot easier to pose them," said Watson.

Watson told WBZ-TV he enjoys doing something that brings people joy, and he doesn't think he is not alone.

"I think the dogs do too. They perk up when passerby's come up and want to meet them and ask questions about them so I think they feel the joy, too," said Watson.