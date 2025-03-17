Boston photographer captures Beacon Hill proposal, finds couple through social media

When Boston photographer Becca Thompson noticed the look of love on Saturday, she couldn't help but capture it. "I just really love love. I'm such a hopeless romantic," said Thompson.

Acorn Street proposal

She'd been taking photos in Beacon Hill, right near beautiful Acorn Street.

"I turned around and saw him on one knee and saw they didn't have a photographer. I decided to run over for a quick second. It was a picturesque moment, thankfully I had the right settings and the lighting was great," she said.

A testament to her professionalism, Becca quickly turned back to her clients. She didn't want to take any time from their shoot, but that meant she couldn't connect with the newly engaged couple.

Boston photographer Becca Thompson captured Benjamin McCormick proposing to Isabelle Girard in Boston. Becca Thompson/@BecThompPhoto



"It's been in the works for a little while. I've had a ring since about Christmas," said Benjamin McCormick.

McCormick had pulled off the picture-perfect proposal, surprising his now bride-to-be Isabelle Girard.

"His brother actually took a video and in the background of the video you can hear a camera shutter," Girard recalled.

Thanks to social media, it didn't take long to figure out to whom that shutter belonged.

"The notifications started rolling in. She ended up commenting on the TikTok like 'oh my God this is me!'" explained Thompson (@BecThompPhoto) of her posts online.

"It's very serendipitous"

After her stunning images gained views and likes and shares, Becca is pinching herself. Her followers have more than doubled, and she's already booked shoots with new clients.

"It's very serendipitous. I texted my boyfriend earlier like this is the best day of my life. Doing photography full time had been a dream of mine since I was a freshman in high school. It just seems this is pushing me further into it," Thompson said.

Her talents are now the happy couple's treasure. Three grateful strangers in a meant-to-be moment.

"It's so special and we know we're going to treasure those photos forever. We really couldn't feel luckier that this happened," Girard said.