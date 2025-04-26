Boston man remembers gifting Pope Francis a Celtics jersey and forming close bond

Mourners in Boston prayed for Pope Francis as his funeral was held in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. The somber day was felt around the world, but the impact of his leadership resonated especially deeply.

Man remembers close relationship with Pope Francis

Bob Travers, the junior pastoral associate at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston, developed a close relationship with Pope Francis over the years.

"It was a personal loss actually," said Travers. "I stayed several times at the guest house where the Holy Father lived, and he would come in for breakfast, and he would walk around the dining room and greet people.

His experiences with Pope Francis went beyond just brief interactions; Travers had the unique privilege of a private audience with the Pope on several occasions. During one memorable visit, he gifted the Pope a Boston Celtics jersey, which Pope Francis humorously joked would not fit him. Instead, the Pope signed the jersey, allowing Travers to keep it as a memento of their bond.

Travers has the jersey framed alongside several photos from the occasion. He remembers the meeting fondly. CBS Boston

Travers had the rare opportunity to witness Pope Francis in a personal and unguarded light, and it affirmed what many have said about the late pontiff—he was as genuine behind closed doors as he appeared in public.

"He was a man of faith and he wanted to carry that to everyone," Travers said. "What you saw was what you get. Not only for a personal aspect, but for the many millions of people that he encountered."

Travers said he was shocked and saddened by the passing of Pope Francis but was honored to have had the chance to develop a relationship with him.

"It touched me," Travers said. "Who would think that a kid from Boston would get to know personally a holy father of the Roman Catholic Church?"

The loss of Pope Francis has been deeply felt not just in Rome, but across the world, with many remembering him as a beacon of humility and compassion. For Bob Travers and many more, the memory of the Pope will remain a cherished part of their lives.