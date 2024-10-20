Workers at 2 Boston Omni hotels reach tentative deal to end strike, return to work Monday

BOSTON - Hundreds of workers at two Boston Omni hotels have reached a tentative deal to end their strike.

Last week, 600 workers walked off the job at the Omni Parker House and Omni Boston Seaport, calling for higher wages and fair staffing, as well as restoring jobs that were cut during the pandemic. The workers include cooks, dishwashers and room attendants, along with front desk and banquet workers. Many said they can't afford to feed their families so they've had to work more than one job.

According to a representative from UNITE HERE Local 26, the new deal includes a $10 an hour raise for non-tipped workers and a $5 an hour raise for tipped workers over the next four years. The union representative confirmed the workers at Omni Parker House and Omni Boston Seaport will return to work at 4 a.m. on Monday.

Meanwhile, the strike continues indefinitely for workers at two Hilton hotels in Boston, Hilton Park Plaza and Hilton Logan.