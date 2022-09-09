Boston Next: Targeted therapies tested at Spaulding Rehab will 'transform lives'

BOSTON – In the U.S., about one in four adults lives with a disability, and technology can play a major role in how well and independently they live.

Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and now its testing new technology in its Motional Analysis Lab that could change the way people heal.

An avatar looks like he's directing traffic as he replicates the researcher's movements, but when a patient is fitted with wireless sensors, doctors will see the deficiencies in movement.

"We can see where the motion problem is – in arms or legs – and develop targeted treatments for your specific injury," said Spaulding President Dr. Ross Zafonte. He said this kind of personalized treatment will lead to better outcomes with targeted therapies.

"We're at a moment where we will be able to transform people's lives," he said. "Defining what you need versus what someone else needs, targeting that and really helping people enhance their function."

This technology can help everyone from soldiers wounded in war zones to people who suffer a stroke. Longer therapy sessions on more comfortable, adaptable technology will lead to more progress.

Zafonte said a little progress might mean a big outcome – especially when it's fun, like a game that is also a robotics-based therapy for upper body recovery. Patients can regain movement through repetitive motion that is tailored to their needs at Spaulding's Motion Analysis Lab.

"That's what gets me excited," Zafonte said. "To know that my trainees - I'm pretty sure; I hope – won't be doing the same things I did. They'll be able to do so much better, and that's always what we want to bequest to the future."