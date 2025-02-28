Did Bostonians stop shopping during nationwide boycott?

Small business owners in Boston welcome boycott of national retailers

Small business owners in Boston welcome boycott of national retailers

Small business owners in Boston welcome boycott of national retailers

There's a call nationwide urging consumers to join a 24-hour economic blackout, boycotting major retailers and fast-food chains. Are people in Boston answering the call?

Mixed opinions on boycott

When WBZ-TV spoke to a few local shoppers Friday afternoon, opinions were mixed.

"I don't think I'll be participating today, but I just try not to buy things that I don't need," said one consumer.

Another expressed hope, yet acknowledged the challenge: "I hope there's a lot of participation, but I know that for some people, it's a little bit tough."

For college students, convenience was the deciding factor. "I won't be participating because for me, being a college student, sometimes Target and Amazon are the most convenient options," a shopper named Lauren explained.

The movement is being led by John Schwarz, an online activist and founder of The People's Union USA. He says the blackout is a way to show that consumers, not corporations, hold the power.

Shopping small

"This is how we change the game," Schwarz said in a video posted online. "Not by waiting for politicians. Not by hoping they'll do the right thing. But by finally taking action ourselves."

The boycott targets wealthy corporations, aiming to disrupt sales at large retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, and fast-food chains. It also targets gas stations.

For those who feel the need to shop today, there are alternatives to big businesses: local ones like Cheapo Records on Massachusetts Avenue in Central Square. They're welcoming everyone who wants to shop small.

"If it gets more people in the door here, I'd be happy to have people shop local, you know?" said Thomas, an employee at the store.

Bryce Kariger owns "City Heat Vintage," a thrift market located outside of the record store. He also finds himself participating in the protest. "I didn't know that I was participating, but I guess I am because I sell a bunch of used clothing and stuff. I don't even really remember the last time I shopped at the mall," he said.

While it's unclear how much of an impact the protest will have on big businesses, for some, it's a step in the right direction.

"It's a start, at least, with this kind of stuff," Kariger said.