Boston police looking for 2 missing 14-year-old boys

BOSTON - The Boston Police Department has asked the public for help finding two missing 14-year-old boys in separate investigations.

Mattapan's Troy Winslow was last seen on February 10. He is 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, blue jeans and red/black/white Jordan sneakers. He's been known to visit Bowdoin Street, Lawrence Avenue, Bullard Street, and the Burger King at 100 Washington Street in Dorchester.

Dorchester's Jy'Aire Hart is a student at Roxbury Preparatory High School who frequently travels to Hyde Park and Back Bay. He was last seen on the afternoon of Feb. 10 at 97 Monsignor Patrick J. Lydon Way, wearing a navy blue T-shirt with a yellow Roxbury Prep school logo.

Troy Winslow and Jy'Aire Hart Boston Police Department

A third 14-year-old boy from South Boston that police posted about earlier Friday has been found in New York City.

Anyone with information about the missing boys is asked to contact police.