Half of Boston would live within 3 minutes of bike route under proposed plan

BOSTON -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced plans on Tuesday to make the city more accessible by improving the bike lane network and increasing safety. 

Wu said they aim to add 9.4 miles of bike lanes by next year. 

"We set a goal to ensure that 50% of all residents in Boston will be just a three-minute walk away from a safe, connected bike route within the next three years. In that same time frame, we will add more than 100 new Bluebike stations, growing our number of bikes in that system by 40%," said Wu.  

The mayor also announced a 1.5 million rebate program for older adults and people with disabilities to purchase e-bikes. 

First published on September 6, 2022 / 1:59 PM

