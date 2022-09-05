Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announces Office of Worker Empowerment

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TV

BOSTON -- Monday was a special Labor Day for workers in Boston. At the annual Greater Boston Labor Council Breakfast, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the creation of a new cabinet to help working Bostonians: the Office of Worker Empowerment.

Wu told the room full of breakfast attendees that improving conditions for workers is something we all have to be willing to buy into.

"We know unions offer a path to a better future - for all of us. We all need to be investing all we possibly can in workers' rights. Which is why today, I'm excited to be announcing a new department in Boston city hall. Our office of Worker Empowerment," said Wu.

Trinh Nguyen will serve as the City's Chief of Worker Empowerment. The Mayor also announced that Jodi Sugerman-Brozan and Rashad Cope will both serve as the cabinet's Deputy Chiefs.

The Office aims to establish job training centers, make sure the benefits of Boston developments are being shared with working communities, push construction partners to create an employee benefits trust fund for child care, build a new Madison Park Technical Vocational High School, and create a stronger culture of caution and safety on construction sites throughout the city.

Hyatt Centric Hotel workers rallied on Monday for better representation and better wages. They said they want their employee to agree to a fair contract with wages and benefits that match the standard of union hotels in downtown Boston.

"I'm not here because I value your labor, I'm here because I give a damn about your life," said Rep. Ayanna Pressley to the hotel workers.

All priorities Vice President Kamala Harris, who was the Greater Boston Labor Council Breakfast keynote speaker, supports.

"Let us be clear: our whole nation benefits from your work. Because when union wages go up, everybody's wages go up. When union workplaces are safer, all workplaces are safer. And when unions are strong, America is strong," said Harris.

Wu said one of the first things this new office will do is set future policy and vision for workers who are implementing Boston's Green New Deal.