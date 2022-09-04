Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Boston on Monday
BOSTON -- Vice President Kamala Harris will in Boston on Monday. The Vice President will be in the state to celebrate Labor Day and to illustrate the Biden Administration's commitment to working families.
She'll be attending the annual Greater Boston Labor Council Breakfast at the Boston Park Plaza and will deliver the keynote address.
Her visit comes a week before President Biden visits Boston to tout the recently signed infrastructure bill.
