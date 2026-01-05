Michelle Wu sworn in for second term as Boston mayor

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was sworn in to her second term in office during a ceremony at Symphony Hall on Monday.

After being sworn in, the Boston Democrat delivered her inaugural address to the crowd, highlighting the accomplishments from her first term.

These include her administration's efforts to increase access to early education and cut energy costs.

She also spoke about her priorities and vision for the next four years.

"In our second term we will reenforce the very foundations of our democracy. Local government as a bedrock for getting results. Making Boston the best city for families means getting the basics right and delivering on our most fundamental, most important work every day," Wu said during the ceremony at Symphony Hall. "Repaving streets and sidewalks, tending to our playgrounds and parks, and making sure every block of our city is healthy and safe, beautiful and welcoming for every one of our residents."

The city will celebrate with a series of community events in the coming days. There will be a faith gathering on Tuesday, a celebration of local businesses Wednesday, and a floral design event honoring seniors Thursday. The week will wrap up Friday with a "teen takeover" event.

Wu ran unopposed during the 2025 election. She was set to face off against Josh Kraft, the son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

During the city's preliminary election in September, Wu beat Josh Kraft by more than 48 points and he dropped out of the race.

Last year, Wu was among the Democratic mayors called to testify before a House committee in Washington, D.C. about so-called "sanctuary city" policies.