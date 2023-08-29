Boston will no longer require sex or gender identification on marriage licenses

BOSTON – The City of Boston announced on Tuesday that it will no longer require sex or gender identification on marriage licenses.

According to the city, the change is "intended to provide more dignified experiences for all residents, including those whose gender and sexual identities have historically not been recognized or supported by government agencies."

Any resident who wants to obtain an updated marriage license can contact the City Registry.

"Our fundamental charge in public service is ensuring that our services and opportunities reach everyone, and that starts with affirming and supporting constituents of all identities," Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. "Boston must continue to work to dismantle the historic inequities and injustices that persist. This update to Boston marriage licenses is a huge step in building a City that is truly inclusive, and I'm excited to see how these critical changes for accessibility at City Hall serve Bostonians."