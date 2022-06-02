Woman hurt, 2 buildings evacuated after manhole explosions in downtown Boston

BOSTON – A woman was hurt and two buildings in downtown Boston were evacuated Thursday morning after a pair of manhole explosions.

It happened around 9 a.m. on High Street near Summer Street.

Deputy Fire Chief Brian Tully said the woman suffered burns. She was able to walk to the ambulance for treatment and Boston Police described the injuries as minor.

Firefighters at the scene of two manhole fires in downtown Boston. Boston Fire Department

Matthew Claver works on Summer Street and heard the explosions.

"It was a loud explosion. We were on the 23rd floor here. We weren't really sure what it was, but we knew it was loud. We felt the floor shake. About 30 seconds later another explosion, same thing. So that was when we just all got together and decided it was time to leave and get out of the building," he said. "We just hope everybody's ok."

Firefighters are checking surrounding buildings for smoke and inspecting for elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

An Eversource spokesman said crews will be taking gas readings in the area after they are cleared to begin work. No power outages have been reported.

"The equipment is just being overused, overtaxed. Once in a while something breaks. I believe the energy system in our city is safe and I wouldn't worry about that," Tully said.

A storefront window near one of the manholes was shattered in the blasts.

Several streets are closed and pedestrians and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

MassDOT said the Interstate 93 southbound ramp at Exit 16B and the ramp to South Station are closed.

No further information is currently available.