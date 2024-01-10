Manholes explode near Northeastern University campus in Boston

BOSTON – Students were startled Wednesday morning after a pair of manhole explosions near the Northeastern University campus. It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of St. Stephen Street.

No one was hurt, but there was damage to the road and some nearby cars.

Northeastern University police issued an alert to people in the area about a "utility issue."

People who were in the area were asked to remain indoors. Students told WBZ-TV they heard a loud bang and the lights flickered in their classrooms.

"I saw like a manhole cover that popped off and there was snow, or something that looked like snow just coming out of the manhole covers," said Northeastern student Kerem Basoglu. "I can't even imagine if somebody was outside."

Eversource crews responded to the scene to investigate.