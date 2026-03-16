Passengers scramble at Logan Airport in Boston as hundreds of flights are delayed, canceled

Hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled due to weather at Boston's Logan Airport on Monday. As of 6:30 p.m., there were 268 total cancellations and 298 delays at Logan according to FlightAware.

"We booked our trip two months ago, and everything was good, and then this morning we had our flight get canceled one time, rescheduled it, and then it got canceled again," said Maeve Higgins, who is trying to get to Ft. Lauderdale for a vacation with her friends. "We had to come here to get it rescheduled again because they weren't answering the phones. We were on hold for three and a half hours all morning."

Higgins and her pals went home for the night with the hope of getting to their destination the next day. They are battling countless others who are looking to reschedule. Across the country, there were more than 4,200 cancellations on Monday, according to FlightAware.

"The hotel is non-refundable, so we are just going to go there for as many days as we can get," said Lauren Price who is part of the friend group heading to Florida.

Massport believes most of the delays are weather related, as they have no reports of any TSA issues happening at Logan. By midday Monday, all of the remaining flights from Boston to New York were canceled.

The Norwich Hockey Club was in line to depart for Minnesota for the USA Hockey National Championship.

"We were supposed to leave at 6:15 p.m., but our flight is delayed until 6:45 p.m., so hopefully it doesn't get canceled," said Jacob DeCarufel.

The tournament features the best high school teams in the nation.

"Our first game is at 7:15 on Wednesday against Shattuck-St. Mary's, so that will be pretty cool," said DeCarufel.

Getting there on time is a must, Shattuck-St. Mary's is the best high school team in the country. The school has produced numerous NHL players and once served as the shooting location for a Mighty Ducks movie.

"We want to get there a couple of days early, and we have practice on Tuesday," said DeCarufel.