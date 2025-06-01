Boston adding late-night food trucks around the city this summer

Looking for late-night eats in Boston? Soon, you'll be able to hit up a food truck after hours. Boston's new Late Night Food Truck Program will host food trucks at public sites near hospitals, universities, music venues and nightlife districts, Mayor Michelle Wu's office announced Saturday.

Boston's new food truck program

The Late Night Food Truck Program, headed by the Office of Nightlife Economy, will operate like the city's current food truck program, using a lottery to place food trucks at one of seven sites in the city.

"My very first efforts in city government working under Mayor Menino focused on improving the restaurant permitting process and launching food trucks in Boston," said Mayor Michelle Wu. "Fifteen years later, I'm excited to continue creating opportunities for our food businesses and to make our city vibrant, welcoming, and fun."

Locations for the food trucks will be announced later in June. The program will operate through the summer.

Food trucks expected to boost business

"The creation of the Late Night Food Truck Program is about more than just meals - it's about unlocking new opportunities for Boston's entrepreneurs and increasing access to late-night food," said Corean Reynolds, director of Nightlife Economy for the City of Boston. "This initiative is a direct response to conversations with residents, workers, and business, as they consistently indicated to me the need for more food options after hours."

Local businesses said they feel the addition of food trucks will add to Boston's nightlife scene.

"Being able to serve food later into the evening is a key part of continuing to make the city more vibrant and livelier," said Josh Bhatti, Senior Vice President for The Bowery Presents. "Providing food for concertgoers and our staff along with creating business opportunities for others is something that has been much needed in the city. I applaud the Mayor for pushing this initiative forward."