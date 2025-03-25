Boston ICE arrests included many "collaterals," Trump "border czar" Tom Homan says

The arrests of 370 people in Massachusetts by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week included many "collaterals," President Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan says.

A reporter asked Homan outside the White House Tuesday about the administration's focus on apprehending people in the country illegally who have committed crimes versus those who have not. Homan said the priority is "public safety threats," but then talked specifically about the operation in the Boston area.

"Most of them were criminals, but many were collaterals," Homan said. "How come the collaterals? I've said this a thousand times, sanctuary cities are going to get exactly what they don't want, more agents in the community and more collateral arrests."

Homan couldn't specify how many of those arrested in the Boston area were "collaterals," but said "the majority" of those arrested were criminals and they included murderers, child rapists and drug traffickers.

"Can't get access to the bad guys"

Boston, Chelsea, Somerville and some other communities in the state have designated themselves as sanctuary cities. Gov. Maura Healey has repeatedly said Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but state law prevents police from holding someone based on their immigration status.

Video appears to show that one of last week's immigration raids happened in Chelsea's Bellingham Square. A social services organization told WBZ-TV that many of those targeted were laborers with local construction companies who are in the U.S. seeking asylum.

"We can't get access to the bad guys in the county jail," Homan said. "You want to decrease the collateral arrests? You want to decrease non-criminals? Then let us in the damn jail."

Healey: "We'll continue to cooperate" with feds

Homan, who previously said he would be "bringing hell" to Boston, said in a social media post Monday that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Gov. Healey "should be ashamed of supporting sanctuary policies."

Healey told reporters Tuesday that "I don't quite understand Director Homan's comments."

"We're not a sanctuary state," Healey said. "I continue as governor to ensure that state and local law enforcement are working with federal agencies and federal law enforcement ... we have been cooperating and we'll continue to cooperate."