Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke to the Daily Show's Ronny Chieng Tuesday night. WBZ TV's Penny Kmitt reports.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu tells "Daily Show" there's a "false narrative" about immigrants Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke to the Daily Show's Ronny Chieng Tuesday night. WBZ TV's Penny Kmitt reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On