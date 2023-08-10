South Boston driver caught with mannequin 'passenger' in HOV lane

BOSTON – Police are reminding drivers that imaginary friends don't count in the HOV lane after a driver was caught with a mannequin passenger in South Boston.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts posted a photo of the fake passenger, which was wearing a seatbelt in a Mercedes-Benz.

A driver's "passenger" in the HOV lane. State Police Association of Massachusetts

In order to drive in the carpool lane, there must be at least two people in a vehicle.

"Let this post serve as a reminder that the HOV lane is reserved for vehicles with two or more HUMAN passengers (mannequins, dogs and imaginary friends don't count) in order to keep our roads safe and traffic regulations respected," they posted on Facebook.