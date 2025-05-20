Boston homicide detectives investigate woman's death in Roxbury

Boston homicide detectives were called to the scene of a death on Annunciation Road in Roxbury early Tuesday morning.

Boston police say they arrived at the Boston Housing Authority complex just after 6 a.m. Officers "located an adult female deceased in an outside area."

WBZ's camera captured the scene which showed a silver Jeep parked in a parking lot next to the complex. The parking lot was blocked off by crime scene tape and a tent covered the back of the Jeep.

Homicide detectives investigate death in Roxbury. CBS Boston

Evidence markers were seen all over the ground. A wheelchair sat behind the Jeep.

Body in a wheelchair

Several neighbors told WBZ that they saw a body in the wheelchair which was covered up by investigators.

One neighbor said that she believed it was the body of a woman who frequented the complex but did not live there. The neighbor claimed the woman slept in the silver Jeep.

"I feel so sad because I got granddaughters and kids, you know. She was young," the neighbor said.

The identity of the victim and their cause of death have not been released by police.

An autopsy is being performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.