77-year-old woman killed, 39-year-old critically hurt in Boston hit-and-run crash

1 woman dead, another injured from hit-and-run crash in Jamaica Plain

One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Boston. Police are still looking for the driver.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday on South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain near the Heath Street MBTA stop.

Boston Police said both women were rushed to the hospital. One of them, a 77-year-old, later died. The other woman, a 39-year-old, was in critical condition Monday. Their names have not been made public.

"Preliminary information indicates that the vehicle involved fled the scene. It was later located unoccupied in the area of Huntington Avenue and has been secured by police," police said in a statement Monday.

Video from the scene showed a walker on the ground in the area after the crash. There have been no arrests.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation," police said.