Boston residents look to beaches, fans, shade to stay cool amid heat wave

The first heat wave of the summer has hit Boston, and people are braced for it. Temperatures could reach 100 degrees over the next few days, although a sea breeze on Monday kept Boston slightly cooler than inland parts of the state.

Beating the heat at the beach

"This would be an exquisite summer day that people would rave about," said Sue O'Brien, who grew up in San Francisco. "I got out here this morning around 9:30. It was, say, 70. Perfect, perfect weather! Cool breeze. Magic."

Despite being a workday, M Street Beach in South Boston had people scattered across the sand.

"It's extreme," said Charlotte Couperthwait and her friend Devin Wiseberg. The pair just moved to Boston from Vermont. "A body of water. We needed that. We aren't near an ocean."

Concertgoers camp out in stifling temps

The heat also made it difficult for people heading to Fenway to see a Hozier concert. Fans with general admission tickets camped out along the stadium walls. Some people were there as early as 4 a.m. When it comes to general admission, the first people in line will get the best spots at the concert.

"At 4 a.m., it's a lot cooler. It's hot. I'm melting," said Bowie Faye, a fan who waited in line with her friends. "We've got fans - paper fans, electric fans, umbrellas, coolers, and people keep handing us, like, ice water and stuff. I am like, 'Wow, we picked the hottest day of the year to come here,' but it's OK."