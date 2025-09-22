Police investigating possible hate crime against gay couple in Boston neighborhood

Police investigating possible hate crime across from liquor store in Boston

BY AARON PARSEGHIAN

Boston Police are investigating a possible hate crime after a gay couple said they were attacked by a group of men in the city's Mattapan neighborhood.

Officers said the physical and verbal assault happened on September 13, around 7:45 p.m. on River Street. The victim told police he and his partner were walking to a convenience store when a group of men began shouting anti-gay remarks. The situation escalated, and police said one of the victims was struck in the head with a baseball bat.

When officers arrived, they found the man bleeding from the back of his head in a nearby parking lot across from a liquor store. He was treated at the scene before being taken to Beth Israel Hospital. His condition and identity have not been released. Police did not say whether the second victim was injured.

The Boston Police Department's Civil Rights Division is leading the investigation, but so far, no arrests have been made.

LGBTQ+ organization says there is uptick in attacks

Neighbors said that they've been uneasy about groups gathering near the area.

"I'm not going to say it's not safe, but it's not safe," said Joann Harrington, who has lived nearby for decades.

She and other residents said they avoid walking in the area at night because they are intimidated by the groups' presence.

"It's not kids hanging out. These are grown adults," Harrington added. "I don't even like driving."

GLAD Law, a Boston-based LGBTQ civil rights group, said the alleged incident highlights a disturbing trend.

"Many folks in our community are fearful of escalating violence," said GLAD Legal Director Josh Rovenger. "It just to us, reflects the kind of deeply concerning environment that we're in right now. And the escalating fear of violence."

"If you look at the data trends from 2023 and 2024 through 2025, we've just seen an increase in violent attacks against the LGBTQ community," Rovenger explained.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 617-343-4633.