A gas station in Boston is now selling a gallon of regular gas for $2.99. It's a number you probably haven't seen at the pump in quite some time, but one gas station in Dorchester is lowering its prices to help drivers as holiday travel is about to rev up.

"We are still not making as much of a profit compared to most other gas stations, but we feel like the main thing is to help our neighbors and give back to our community," Gibbs Gas & Auto Sales co-owner Mohamed Shamsedime said. "We feel like the best possible way to give back to our community, to support our neighbors, is by providing the cheapest gas possible in all of Massachusetts and all of New England."

And they have the numbers to prove that. The national average right now is $3.72 per gallon. And here in Massachusetts, it's even higher, sitting at $3.89 a gallon, compared to last year when the average was around $3.

The family-run Dorchester business thought going back to that price might help people out at a time when finances can be tight.

Gas Buddy predicted two-thirds of Americans will travel by car to their Thanksgiving celebrations. But the number of cars on the road will be down this year, according to AAA.

"I think the big takeaway is that we're not breaking our record this year. We have broken records for the last couple of years, and we've seen steady increases since 2020 and that could be a measure of it's more expensive this year for folks to travel," AAA Northeast Spokesperson Mark Schieldrop said.

But gas prices have been on the decline in recent weeks, just not as sharply as the price tag at Gibbs.

"We are eating the cost a little bit, we are able to get it cheaper than before," Shamsedime said.

For now, the plan is to keep the price this low as long as they can.