High water rescue vehicle brought to Jamaica Plain after water main break flooding

BOSTON - A huge water main break flooded several streets in Jamaica Plain early Saturday morning and a high water rescue vehicle had to be brought in.

The 36-inch water line on Heath Street broke overnight flooding the neighborhood and parts of Waldron and Minden streets.

We have deployed our High Water Rescue Vehicle and members in survival suits to check the houses for residents for evacuation pic.twitter.com/TFs8D8xZHr — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 14, 2023

The Boston Fire Department shut down the streets and made the rare move of bringing in its' high water rescue vehicle because the water had risen so high.

Multiple streets are flooded in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood, as companies check the basements for water. pic.twitter.com/EiR53QkXlc — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 14, 2023

Firefighters put on survival suits to check houses that might need to be evacuated. They were also inspecting basements for flooding.

Water has been shut off in the neighborhood.

The water main has been shut down. The street has been compromised. Companies are working to access damages. pic.twitter.com/ghyEd3UveT — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 14, 2023

There's no word yet on what caused the water main break or if anyone was hurt.

The rush of water buckled parts of Heath Street. It's not clear yet how long the area will be closed to traffic.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission said it will have crews there most of the day to make repairs to the water main. They expect water pressure in the neighborhood to be restored soon.