Boston fans excited for Bruins, Celtics playoff games every night this week

BOSTON - Boston fans should use their voices wisely during the daytime this week, conserving their cheers and chants for Bruins and Celtics playoffs games every single night.

The game may have been on the road Monday night, but the energy was up, and spirits high outside the Garden at Banners.

"It's one of the reasons I moved up here, the passion for sports. This series is going to be very exciting!" one fan said.

The only thing better than living in the greatest sports city on earth is visiting during a week like this and getting to share in all the excitement.

"I'm looking forward to it! I'm here for one week. I want to be there every night and see the show every night and see the games. I'm ready for it!" said a woman visiting from Montreal.

"We are going to enjoy it. It's always fun to have a beer with friends at a bar watching the TV. The TVs are huge here! We don't have TVs this big in Canada!" a man in the same group added.

With a week this action packed, we can expect some sleepy workplaces... filled with overtired fans... hopefully for good reason.

"If we keep going into overtime, yeah we will be!" a fan said.

The Bruins beat the Panthers 5-1 in Game 1 Monday night.