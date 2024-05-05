Here's the schedule for the Celtics-Cavaliers second-round playoff series

BOSTON – With the Cleveland Cavaliers beating the Orlando Magic in Game 7 of their first-round series on Sunday, we now know who the Celtics will play in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Thanks to having the No. 1 seed in the NBA, Boston will host the first two games of the series at TD Garden before things shift to Cleveland.

After the first four games, the series will alternate cities with the Celtics hosting Game 5 and Game 7 if necessary.

What is the schedule for Celtics-Cavs?

Here is a complete look at the upcoming schedule for the Celtics and Cavs.

Game 1: Tuesday, May 7, 7 p.m. in Boston

Game 2: Thursday, May 9, 7 p.m. in Boston

Game 3: Saturday, May 11, 8:30 p.m. in Cleveland

Game 4: Monday, May 13, 7 p.m. in Cleveland

Game 5 (If necessary): Date and time TBD in Boston

Game 6 (If necessary): Date and time TBD in Cleveland

Game 7 (If necessary): Date and time TBD in Boston

The Celtics won two out of three this year against Cleveland in the regular season. The home team won all three games.

Boston advanced to the second round of the postseason by cruising past a depleted Miami Heat team.

Bruins playoff schedule

It'll be a busy few weeks for Boston sports fans. Thanks to a Game 7 overtime win on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Bruins advanced in the postseason to face the Florida Panthers.

That series begins Monday night in Florida.

The Bruins will be at TD Garden Friday, May 10 and Sunday, May 12. That means fans will have either the Bruins or Celtics to watch every day this week.