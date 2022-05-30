Boston to expand free swimming lesson program

BOSTON - Boston is getting ready to expand a program that saves lives on the water. The city launched the Swim Safely Partnership to help teach more people of color to swim.

According to USA Swimming, 70% of Black people don't know how to swim.

"I think some of those initial barriers was access," said Kathryn Saunders, Executive Director of the Roxbury YMCA. "Access to an actual pool, access to maybe going to beaches and being comfortable and being welcomed in those environments."

The Swim Safely Partnership provides free swim lessons at Boston Area YMCAs, especially for people who historically have faced economic and logistic barriers to swim safety training.

According to the CDC, drowning deaths for Black people are 1.5 times higher than white people and for Black children ages 10 to 14, it is 3.6 times higher. The number of drownings specifically in swimming pools jumps to 7.6 times higher.

"I've heard hotels, beaches, various community centers literally were unwelcoming to Black people, and I think over time you believe that and you just don't go and you don't swim," Saunders said.

Then there's the issue of swim caps. Regular swim caps are made out of latex, but they're not always the best for people who use a lot of products in their hair, have bigger hair braids, or weaves. The program uses Soul Caps. They're bigger and better for people of different backgrounds and hair textures.

"We have had those conversations many, many, many times about 'here's some shampoos you can use or maybe have your hair this way so you can put a cap,'" Saunders said.

Despite growing up in Cape Verde, African islands surrounded by water, Erica Depina didn't learn how to swim until 11th grade in America. Now she's a well-known swim instructor at the Roxbury YMCA.

"Swimming is a life skill," Depina said. "I appreciate that I know how to do that, and I've tried to teach as many people as I can."

The program originally had space for 300 children and adults to participate. They just received more funding and will now expand to serve 600.