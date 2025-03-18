Flight from Boston to Denver returns to Logan after mid-flight issues

The Federal Aviation Administration confirms a flight from Boston to Denver had to turn around and return to Logan Airport due to mechanical issues mid-flight. Upon return, passengers say they were circling for hours.

What happened?

"We got about an hour outside of Boston, the pilot came on and said we were having hydraulic issues, but don't worry we have a lot of redundancies in the system," said Reg Warren, a passenger on the plane. "A lot of the public is more aware of travel issues happening and so on. It's interesting; my wife said, 'You can fly out there, but I am going to stay home this time."

He says the vast majority of the passengers remained calm and the only concerns came when the plane began to circle back in Boston.

"When we were circling, and I didn't hear anything, I got a little concerned," Warren said. "First, we heard the gear coming down, so we knew we were in good shape, and we landed without any issues. Everyone applauded, and the mood changed drastically."

Customers say they'll still fly

"People thought it was funny for sure. There was a lot of people - they found it kind of comedic that they went from Boston to Boston in two hours," said Jill Shechter, a local student who attends Colorado State. "I went to the help desk while most people got on the next flight, but I just wanted to get out of there."

"It was alright. We just stayed on the plane a bit too long," said another passenger named Olga. "Tomorrow, tomorrow I am going to fly out."

The FAA will be investigating the incident.