Boston's COVID numbers 'trending in the right direction'; indoor masking still encouraged

BOSTON - There's encouraging news about COVID levels in Boston, though health officials in the city are still urging people to wear masks indoors.

The Boston Public Health Commission says cases are down 42% in the past two weeks, and hospitalizations have dropped 16% in that time frame. COVID levels in the city's wastewater are also down 52% in the past two weeks.

According to the CDC, Suffolk County is now at "medium" community risk - down from a temporary recent jump to "high."

"All of our metrics are currently trending in the right direction. But it is important to remain vigilant. Nationally, hundreds of people still die from COVID daily," Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said in a statement. "I encourage everyone to get boosted, test for COVID-19, access treatment if positive, wear masks indoors and stay home if you are sick."

The flu outlook is also improving in Boston. Cases are "down significantly" from a December peak: Only 79 cases were confirmed between January 14-20, compared to 944 from December 3-9.

Statewide, flu severity is down to "moderate" levels in Massachusetts. The health commission did note that it's possible for a flu season to have two peaks, and residents are still encouraged to get vaccinated.