Flu severity down to 'moderate' levels in Massachusetts

How effective is this year's flu vaccine? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

BOSTON - The flu situation in Massachusetts is improving.

Last month the state reached "very high" levels of influenza according to the Department of Public Health's weekly flu report - which didn't happen at all the year before. But as of Friday, the report said flu severity in Massachusetts is at moderate levels.

The latest numbers show only 1.16% of hospitalizations are associated with the flu. Around Christmas, that number was over 6%.

The decline in flu hospitalizations since December Mass DPH

"Seasonal influenza activity continues to decline across the country," the report states.

So far, 43% of Massachusetts have had their flu shot this season.