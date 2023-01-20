Watch CBS News
Flu severity down to 'moderate' levels in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The flu situation in Massachusetts is improving.

Last month the state reached "very high" levels of influenza according to the Department of Public Health's weekly flu report - which didn't happen at all the year before. But as of Friday, the report said flu severity in Massachusetts is at moderate levels.

The latest numbers show only 1.16% of hospitalizations are associated with the flu. Around Christmas, that number was over 6%.

flu-decline.jpg
The decline in flu hospitalizations since December Mass DPH

"Seasonal influenza activity continues to decline across the country," the report states.

So far, 43% of Massachusetts have had their flu shot this season. 

January 20, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

