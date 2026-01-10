Thousands gather on Boston Common to protest against ICE shootings, U.S. involvement in Venezuela

Thousands of people rallied on the Boston Common to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents involved shootings in cities across the United States. The demonstration also targeted recent military action in Venezuela, which saw the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and Trump's announcement that he intends to sell their oil.

Demonstrators gather to protest the recent US operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of the Venezuelan President and against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations. Joseph Prezioso /AFP via Getty Images

The protest was titled "No War At Home, No War Abroad" and began at the Massachusetts State House on Beacon Street.

Speakers at the event included activists, senate candidates, and Bonnie Jin, co-chair of the Boston chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. The party of Bernie Sanders and the recently elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

"We demand more from our elected officials, whether that is the governor, whether that is the state legislature, whether that is our Congress to do more to stop ICE from conducting this terror on our streets," Jin said. "ICE terrorizes the most vulnerable and acts with impunity, and makes our communities more dangerous, not more safe. Boston has never been new to resisting tyranny, and we will not be silent while state violence is normalized in our streets."

Demonstrators carried signs calling on ICE agents to leave Boston, and honoring 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The agent was identified as Jonathan Ross by the Department of Homeland Security in court records.

"I've been outraged by the government policy on immigration and especially with the murder of Renee Good, very troubling. I think it's a travesty. We need the people to change the government if we come out enough," said demonstrator Mark Davidson.

The protest ended at Government Center, where the names of people who have died in ICE custody were read off, followed by a moment of silence.

This was just one of the many demonstrations taking place across the United States in response to recent ICE shootings in Minnesota and the Customs and Border Patrol agent shooting in Portland, Oregon.