Boston City Hall Plaza reopens with brand new look

BOSTON -- Boston City Hall Plaza is reopening Friday with a brand new look. The renovations are designed to give all visitors a safe space to enjoy.

The upgrades include a playground, communal spaces, increased environmental sustainability, and critical infrastructure improvements like bathrooms in a new civil center.

There are about 3,000 new places to sit and space for 25,000 people on the entire plaza, 12,000 on the main plaza alone.

The $70 million project also included building ramps to make the plaza accessible.

"It's the people's plaza so it's important for us to redesign it so that all can feel welcome, and we can welcome different types of events and audiences," said Boston Chief of Operations Dion Irish.

There will be an official ribbon cutting and family-friendly afternoon celebration on the Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Another celebration with music and poetry will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m..