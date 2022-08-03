Christian flag to fly at City Hall after Boston lost Supreme Court case

BOSTON - The flag at the center of a U.S. Supreme Court fight will finally fly Wednesday at Boston City Hall.

The Camp Constitution flag will be raised at 11 a.m., five years after the request was first made.

There are three flagpoles outside City Hall that fly the U.S., Massachusetts and Boston flags. Occasionally, the city takes down its own flag and temporarily raises another one.

In 2017, Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist, wanted to fly a white banner with a red cross on a blue background in the upper left corner, called the Christian flag.

The Camp Constitution Flag (Photo via Supreme Court)

Although Boston had approved 284 straight applications - most involving the flags of other nations - a city official turned away Shurtleff and his Camp Constitution because he said he wanted to fly the Christian flag.

The city said no, citing separation of church and state. The organization sued and it ultimately ended up in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled unanimously against the city last May.

Justice Stephen Breyer said that Boston "violated the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment."

"It's very rare to get a 9-0 decision. As most people understand there's lot of split decisions at the U.S. Supreme Court but we got a 9-0 decision which really shows how far off Boston's city policy is with regards to the First Amendment" Mat Staver, the founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, told WBZ-TV.

"We're looking forward to the opportunity to just gather together to celebrate freedom because really this is freedom for everyone it's not just freedom for Camp Constitution, Harold Shurtleff, or religious viewpoints, it's their freedom of speech for everyone to be able to express their viewpoint without discrimination."

City councilors have now filed an ordinance to change the policy. Any group that wants to fly their flag on City Hall Plaza will now need either a proclamation from the mayor or a resolution from the council. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu supports the measure.