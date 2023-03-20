Boston City Council to discuss proposed ban on 'nips'

BOSTON — The Boston City Council will look into the possibility of banning "nips," or miniature alcohol bottles.

The proposed ban, introduced by District 5 Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, is set to be discussed during Wednesday's meeting.

If the ban is implemented, the Licensing Board could prevent businesses from selling nips or single containers of beer when granting liquor licenses.

Chelsea, Newton, Falmouth, Wareham, and Mashpee have already banned the sale of nips.

A nip is a bottle of alcohol under or equal to 100 ml. They're also too small to recycle.