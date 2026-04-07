Boston City Council weighs ban on moped food delivery drivers: "Can no longer be the wild, wild west"

The Boston City Council is weighing a potential ban on mopeds and e-bikes used by food delivery drivers.

The mopeds and similar modes of transportation have become notorious in Boston, often weaving through traffic and lining up outside of popular takeout spots. At a hearing on Tuesday, some councilors aimed to put the brakes on that.

"Boston can no longer be the wild, wild west," said Ed Flynn, city councilor for District 2.

Proposed moped ban for food deliveries

The hearing at City Hall discussed a potential total ban on mopeds for third-party delivery.

"I actively urge our council members to ban them permanently," said Boston resident Eduardo Mostrom.

Mostrom said the mopeds disrupt traffic, but he also added that he's been harassed by some of the drivers.

"As I am walking with my husband from the gym in the South End, through Symphony or Fenway, I can hear derogatory comments," Mostrom said.

In February 2025, Mayor Michelle Wu said more than 100 complaints had been filed about moped delivery drivers.

Last year, someone was killed in a crash with an apparent e-bike delivery driver near Copley Square.

"I'm afraid if this body does not act, more people will get hurt, including the drivers themselves," Flynn said.

Boston Cyclists Union opposes ban

Flynn said that mopeds are also tying up public safety resources.

"It's unrealistic to expect Boston Police to consistently enforce all of the hundreds of mopeds," he said.

Sharon Durkan, city councilor for District 8, weighed in during the hearing as well.

"We also know these companies are wreaking havoc on our streets but we have to provide balance," Durkan said.

Other city leaders and community members say an outright ban is not the answer, citing environmental, traffic, and equity concerns.

"The delivery drivers targeted by this proposal are disproportionately immigrants and people of color who rely on this work to put food on the table," said Carmen Blyden, community organizer for the Boston Cyclists Union.

In the past, companies like Grubhub and DoorDash have told WBZ-TV that safety is a top priority, both for drivers and pedestrians, and that banning mopeds could potentially cause price increases for customers.