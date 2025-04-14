The 2024-25 Boston Celtics put up some incredible numbers in the regular season

The Boston Celtics wrapped up an incredible regular season with the team's 61st victory on Sunday, and can now turn their attention to the real task at hand: Repeating as NBA champs.

Boston is locked into the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed after a 61-21 regular season, and will face the winner of Tuesday's play-in game between the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks in the opening round of the NBA playoffs. Game 1 of that series is set for next Sunday at TD Garden.

The Celtics will now have a week off before they tip off their postseason run, giving the team a chance to rest up after an eventful regular season. The 2024-25 Boston Celtics overcame a bit of a championship hangover, a slew of injuries, and much better competition across the board, and still put up an incredible regular season. Head coach Joe Mazzulla relied on 33 different starting fives during the campaign, and had his usual starters for just 24 contests -- 13 fewer than last season.

But there wasn't much that could slow down the Celtics in the regular season, and they'll be even more locked in going forward with a second straight title now on the line. With a good chunk of time before the playoffs tip off in Boston, let's take a look back at some of the incredible stats the Celtics put up during the regular season.

61 wins

The Celtics racked up 61 wins during the regular season, given them back-to-back 60-win campaigns for the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons. It's the 15th time overall the Celtics have won 60 games in a season, with seven of those teams going on to win it all.

The Celtics never lost more than two straight games in the 2024-25 season, and went 19-2 after a loss.

33 road wins

The Celtics went 33-8 away from TD Garden, with those 33 road victories tied for the second-most in NBA history with the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls. Only the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors won more road games (34) in a season.

Boston's .805 road winning percentage is tied for third-best all time with the 1995-96 Bulls, behind only the 2015-16 Warriors (.829) and the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers (.816).

41 wins by double digits

The Celtics ran away with a lot of games this year as they won 41 of their games by double-digits. That was one shy of their 42 double-digit wins a season ago.

Of the team's 33 road wins, 23 of them were by double digits, which was second-most in NBA history behind the 25 double-digit road wins by the 1971-72 Lakers. The Celtics bounced back after loses nicely too, with 16 of their 19 wins after a defeat by double digits.

The Celtics had eight wins by 30 points or more, which was tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the most in the NBA this season. The team's two 40+-point wins and one 50+-point victory were also tied for the most in the league.

+9.1 scoring differential

Boston didn't get to its franchise record +11.3 differential of last season, but the team's +9.1 scoring differential in 2024-25 is nothing to scoff at. The Celtics outscored their opponents by 747 points and their +9.1 this season is good for the fifth-best in franchise history.

That +9.1 differential is also the highest by a defending champ since the 2015-16 Warriors were a +10.8.

The Thunder set a new NBA record with a +12.9 point differential this season, passing the +12.3 by the Lakers in 1971-72. The Thunder outscored opponents by 1,055 points on the year.

119.5 offensive rating

This year's 119.5 offensive rating is the second-best in franchise history behind last year's 122.2. It was good for second-best in the NBA this season behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and their 121.0 rating.

110.1 defensive rating

Boston's 110.1 defensive rating was good for fourth in the NBA this season, behind the Thunder (106.6), Orlando Magic (109.1), and Los Angeles Clippers (109.4).

The Celtics allowed opponents to score just 107.2 points per game (second to the Magic at 105.5) while holding them to 45 percent shooting (second-best) and 34.7 percent from three-point range (third-best).

1,457 made threes

We all knew the Celtics would take a lot of threes this season, and the good news is they made a lot of those attempts from downtown. A record amount of threes, in fact.

Boston's 1,457 makes from three-point land set a new NBA record, besting the previous record of 1,362 by Steph Curry and the 2022-23 Warriors. The Celtics set a new NBA record with 17.8 made threes per game, while attempting an new NBA record 48.2 threes per game.

Three different Celtics players beat Isaiah Thomas' previous franchise record of 245 made threes during the 2016-17 season, with Derrick White draining 265 threes, Payton Pritchard 255, and Jayson Tatum 250. Those three are the first trio in NBA history to make 250 threes apiece in a single season.

6.0 assists per game by Jayson Tatum

Tatum's passing continues to be an underrated part of his game, and the C's star dished out a career-best 6.0 assists per game this season. He led Boston with 431 dimes on the year.

Career numbers for Payton Pritchard

Pritchard is the favorite to be named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year after he averaged a career-high in points per game (14.3), shooting percentage (47.2 percent), assists per game (3.5), and rebounds per game (3.8). He also shot 40.7 percent from three-point range.

Pritchard finished the regular season with a bang, scoring 34 points in his 38 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.