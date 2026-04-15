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Philadelphia 76ers beat Orlando Magic in NBA play-in tournament; will play Boston Celtics in playoffs

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Orlando Magic, 109-97, in the NBA play-in tournament Wednesday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena and will play the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

With the win, the Sixers will be the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and play the No. 2 seed Celtics in a first-round series, which begins Sunday in Boston. It marks the first time the two rivals have played each other in the playoffs since 2023, when the Celtics won in seven games.

All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey had a team-high 31 points for the Sixers and dished out six assists. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 19 points and drained five 3-pointers.

In his first postseason appearance, rookie VJ Edgecombe had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Paul George added 16 points, had five assists and five rebounds. Andre Drummond had 14 points off the bench and hit two 3-pointers.

Sixers-Celtics playoff schedule

  • Game 1: Sixers at Boston, Sunday, April 19 (1 p.m., ABC)
  • Game 2: Sixers at Boston, Tuesday, April 21 (7 p.m., NBC/Peacock)
  • Game 3: Boston at Sixers, Friday, April 24 (7 p.m., Prime Video)
  • Game 4: Boston at Sixers, Sunday, April 26 (7 p.m., NBC)
  • Game 5: Sixers at Boston, Tuesday, April 28 (if necessary)
  • Game 6: Boston at Sixers, Thursday, April 30 (if necessary)
  • Game 7: Sixers at Boston, Saturday, May 2 (if necessary)

This is developing story and will be updated.

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