'Made my week': A.J. Quetta trades advice with Jayson Tatum during Facetime call

'That just made my week': Former Bishop Feehan hockey player A.J. Quetta FaceTimes with Jayson Tatum

'That just made my week': Former Bishop Feehan hockey player A.J. Quetta FaceTimes with Jayson Tatum

'That just made my week': Former Bishop Feehan hockey player A.J. Quetta FaceTimes with Jayson Tatum

BOSTON -- Everyone would like to have a chat with Jayson Tatum the day after the Celtics superstar torched the 76ers for 51 points to send Boston back to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Thanks to WBZ-TV's Steve Burton, A.J. Quetta -- the former Bishop Feehan hockey player who suffered a spinal cord injury on the ice in 2021 -- got to do just that on Monday.

Burton caught up with Quetta, who is now an assistant coach at Bishop Feehan, at Quetta's tournament at Cape Club of Sharon. After chatting with him for a bit, Burton arranged a FaceTime with Tatum.

Tatum and Quetta each had some advice for the other: Keep grinding.

"Sick game the other night. I'm rooting for you mad," Quetta told Tatum. "Slow start, slow finish -- it doesn't matter. Keep grinding We're gonna win that ship."

Tatum told Quetta to "keep believing" and "keep pushing."

"Believing is the first part, whether that's in life or on the court. Believing that you can do something is the most important thing," said Tatum.

"Tell your boy Deuce I said 'What's up,'" Quetta told Tatum at the end of the call.

Quetta said the video chat with Tatum made his week.

"That is my friend now, Jayson Tatum. Let's go," he said, adding that he had butterflies in his stomach during the chat. "We're friends, and I hope he says the same thing."