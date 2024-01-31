Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown advocates for raising juvenile age from 18 to 20

BOSTON - Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was on Beacon Hill Wednesday, speaking in favor of the so-called "Raise the Age" bill that would raise the juvenile age from 18 to 20.

"I think all of us in this room, including myself, were one decision away from being in a different situation," said Brown.

Brown and other supporters of the bill argue that 18, 19 and 20-year-olds are emerging adults and should be tried as juveniles.

"Brain science is saying you're still more like a child than an adult at 20 years old," said Steve Pagliuca, co-owner of the Celtics.

The bill does come with exceptions - juveniles ages 14 and older charged with first or second-degree murder would still be tried as an adult.

"We allowed judges to exclude violent crimes, egregious crimes and that would happen with this as well," said Senate President Karen Spilka (D-2nd Middlesex and Norfolk).

Not everyone is in favor though. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz is one of those pushing back against the bill.

"The Celtics stars are the Celtics stars. I'm more concerned about the victims of the crimes," said Cruz. "I can join the Army if I'm 18, I can vote if I'm 18, I can consent to certain medical procedures if I'm 18. But I can't form the decision-making process to do the worst thing, that's going to destroy a family and destroy our community?"

Cruz said when it comes to crimes like drugs and robbery, the bill loses sight on what really matters.

"The defendants are being treated like their victims and the real victims here are being forgotten," said Cruz.

"As society continues to evolve, I think the system that serves it should evolve as well," said Brown.

The bill still has to make its way from committee to the House and Senate for a vote before it becomes a law.