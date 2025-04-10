Celtics fall just short of NBA history, but set new franchise record for most road wins

The Boston Celtics lost their final road game of the season Wednesday night, as Joe Mazzulla sat all of his starters on the second leg of a back-to-back against the Magic in Orlando. It cost the team a shot at tying NBA history, but the Celtics are locked in on repeating as NBA champs -- not matching the record for most road wins in a season.

And though the 2024-25 Celtics won't share a spot atop the NBA record books with the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors (who won 34 games on the road in their NBA-record 73-win season), Boston's 33 victories away from TD Garden set a new franchise record.

Celtics set franchise record for most road wins

The Celtics finished at 33-8 on the road, setting the new high water mark for road wins and the best road winning percentage (.805) in a season. Both the 2007-08 and 1974-75 Celtics won 32 road games to hold the previous record.

The 33 road wins by Boston tie the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls for the second-most in NBA history. That Bulls team won 72 games in the regular season before going on to win their first of three straight NBA titles.

Boston's .805 road win percentage is good for the third-best in NBA history, behind only the 2015-16 Warriors (.829) and 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers (.816). It matches the road win percentage of the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls.

The Celtics were downright dominant in enemy territory this season, winning 23 road games by double digits to set a new franchise record. It's the second-most double-digit road wins in NBA history, second only to those 1971-72 Lakers, who won 24 road games by double digits.

With all those huge wins, the Celtics finish with a plus-386 point differential on the road for the season, which is the second-biggest in NBA history behind the 1971-72 Lakers (plus-430). The Celtics were at plus-406 heading into Wednesday night's game, but their 96-76 loss to the Magic put them below plus-400.

The Oklahoma City Thunder could pass the C's in the coming days too, as they sit at plus-368 with road tilts against the lowly Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans to close the regular season.

Celtics set NBA record for most threes on the road

This year's Celtics set a new NBA record for the most threes in a season, a total that is currently sitting at 1,420 with two games to play. It should come as no shock the Celtics also set an NBA record for most threes made on the road with 716. The previous record was 663 road threes by the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors.

Jayson Tatum has led the charge for Boston with 136 made threes on the road. Derrick White is second at 123, followed by Peyton Pritchard with 121. White is currently Boston's franchise leader with 262 made threes this season.