Drone crash linked to TNT's coverage of Boston Celtics opener leaves one man "bleeding heavily"

An inside look at the Celtics' 2024 Championship rings

An inside look at the Celtics' 2024 Championship rings

An inside look at the Celtics' 2024 Championship rings

BOSTON – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a drone being used for TNT's pregame coverage crashed during a Boston Celtics opening night watch party at City Hall Plaza, injuring two people.

TNT pregame drone crash

It happened just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The drone was filming a musical act during the TNT American Express Road Show. Shaboozey was among the artists who performed during the network's pregame show. The show led into the Celtics receiving their championship rings and raising the 18th championship banner in franchise history at TD Garden.

Shortly after the incident, a Boston police spokesperson told WBZ-TV that three people were hurt by the falling drone. In a police report released Wednesday, police said two people were hurt.

According to the police report, the drone operator was flying the device between two trees and accidentally hit a light pole. The drone crashed and landed in the crowd.

One of the victims was "bleeding heavily" from his right hand, Boston police said. The second person said she felt "significant pain" on her head, neck, and left shoulder.

FAA investigating fallen drone

Police said the drone is owned by CNN and was being operated by one of the broadcast company's employees. Both TNT and CNN are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

The CNN employee has an FAA remote operator license, police said. In a statement to WBZ-TV, the FAA only said that it is investigating the incident.

A spokesman for TNT events released a statement Tuesday night.

"Unfortunately, there was an incident involving a drone and fans attending tonight's event," the spokesman said. "On-site medical and safety personnel immediately attended to the situation. We are currently investigating further and wish all involved well."