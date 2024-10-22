3 people injured by drone during Boston Celtics watch party at City Hall Plaza

BOSTON - Three people were injured by a drone at City Hall Plaza Tuesday night as thousands gathered to celebrate the Boston Celtics' 18th NBA championship before the season opener.

The incident happened during the TNT American Express Road Show ahead of NBA opening night at the TD Garden.

Boston police said the drone caused non life threatening injuries to three people. It happened at about 7:30 p.m.

Drone incident under investigation

"Unfortunately, there was an incident involving a drone and fans attending tonight's event," a TNT events spokesperson said. "On-site medical and safety personnel immediately attended to the situation. We are currently investigating further and wish all involved well."

It is unclear who was flying the drone and what led up to the incident. Boston police said it appears to have been a drone operated by a media outlet. The event continued as scheduled.

Thousands attended the TNT American Express Road Show at City Hall Plaza in Boston during the Celtics' season opener. CBS Boston

The party was part concert, part viewing party for Boston Celtics fans. TNT's Inside the NBA studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O'Neal broadcast live from City Hall Plaza.

"The whole city really came together for this, and you know if you're not going to be at the Garden you want to be here tonight," a fan told WBZ-TV.

The event featured musical performances by Shaboozey and Benson Boone. There were games, food, and drinks as thousands watched the Celtics beat the New York Knicks 132-109 in the season opener on large video screens.