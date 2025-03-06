Celtics down four rotation players for Thursday night's game vs. 76ers

The Boston Celtics were a bit shorthanded Wednesday when the team beat the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden. The C's will be down even more players Thursday night when the Philadelphia 76ers come to town.

The Celtics will be without at least four rotational players against the 76ers, with Jaylen Brown (right knee), Jrue Holiday (mallet finger), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), and Al Horford (toe) all ruled out for the contest. Both Jayson Tatum, who sat out Wednesday night's win is questionable with a shoulder impingement, and forward Sam Hauser (right ankle sprain) are listed as questionable for the tilt.

Four Celtics ruled out Thursday night vs. 76ers

While it's a bit jarring to see four Celtics players ruled out for Thursday night, it's not all that surprising. Holiday will miss his fourth straight game with his finger injury, while Porzingis will miss his fourth straight game -- and fifth in Boston's last six contests -- with a non-COVID illness. Porzingis went through the team's walkthrough on Tuesday, though it's unclear when he'll be able to return to the lineup with this lingering illness.

Horford was expected to miss Thursday's game since he played 31 minutes against the Blazers on Wednesday. The 38-year-old veteran doesn't play the second leg of back-to-backs, so playing Wednesday and sitting Thursday is all part of the team's plan.

Brown's absence is a bit of a surprise, but he's been dealing with some minor, lingering injuries. This is a good way to get him some rest at this point in the season. Brown played 40 minutes on Wednesday, and scored 18 points to go with eight rebounds against Portland.

Tatum has been a workhorse again this season, so he will likely be back on the floor Thursday night. But Hauser's status is a lot murkier, considering he limped off the court late in Wednesday night's win. The fact he's listed as questionable and not doubtful is promising.

Who will play for the Celtics Thursday night vs. 76ers?

With four players out and the possibility of Tatum missing a second straight game, Boston's depth will be tested once again Thursday night. Derrick White and Peyton Pritchard made the most of their extended run and focus on Wednesday, as they scored a combined 84 points against Portland. The duo made Celtics history as the first-ever pair of teammates to both score 40 or more points for the franchise. They'll get another chance to light up the scoreboard Thursday night, especially if Tatum remains sidelined.

As for the frontcourt, Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta should get plenty of run for Boston, along with second-year forward Jordan Walsh. Torrey Craig didn't play Wednesday night, but will likely get some playing time against Philadelphia.

The 76ers aren't in good shape for Thursday night, either. Joel Embiid is already done for the season, and Tyrese Maxey (back) and Paul George (groin) have both been ruled out against Boston.