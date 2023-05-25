Watch CBS News
Boston Calling lineup change: Dropkick Murphys replacing Yeah Yeah Yeahs

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -  The Dropkick Murphys are replacing the Yeah Yeah Yeahs in a last-minute lineup change for the Boston Calling Music Festival. 

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Lead singer Karen O says she had a "gnarly bug" last week and won't be able to perform Friday night while she recovers. 

Instead, the "Shipping Up To Boston" singers will take the stage at 5:55 p.m. before The National and Foo Fighters. 

Some tickets are still available for the three-day festival. 

Click here for a fan's guide to the show. 

