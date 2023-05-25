Boston Calling lineup change: Dropkick Murphys replacing Yeah Yeah Yeahs
BOSTON - The Dropkick Murphys are replacing the Yeah Yeah Yeahs in a last-minute lineup change for the Boston Calling Music Festival.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Lead singer Karen O says she had a "gnarly bug" last week and won't be able to perform Friday night while she recovers.
Instead, the "Shipping Up To Boston" singers will take the stage at 5:55 p.m. before The National and Foo Fighters.
Some tickets are still available for the three-day festival.
