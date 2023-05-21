Boston Calling Music Festival: A fan's guide
BOSTON - The Boston Calling Music Festival has become one of the most popular musical events of the year. Tens of thousands of fans pack the grounds of the Harvard Athletic Complex for the 3-day festival.
And what a lineup it is this year. Here is a guide for what you can expect.
It all kicks off on Friday, May 26
Some of the headliners include the Foo Fighters, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The National, Niall Horan and Chelsea Cutler. Emerging young Boston-based band Little Fuss will also be playing.
Then on Saturday, May 27
Headliners include The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, Noah Kahan, The Flaming Lips and MT. Joy. And be sure to check out Boston-based Coral Moons.
Wrapping things up on Sunday, May 28
Headliners include Paramore, Queens of the Stone Age, Bleachers, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Maren Morris and The Walkmen. Boston-based Couch will also perform.
So, when will these bands take the stage?
Friday Notables
Chelsea Cutler at 4:45pm
The National at 5:55pm
Yeah Yeah Yeahs at 7:05pm
Foo Fighters at 8:40pm
Full Set Time List
Saturday Notables
MT. Joy at 4:55pm
Noah Kahan at 6:05pm
Alanis Morissette at 7:15pm
The Flaming Lips at 7:35pm
The Lumineers at 9:00pm
Full Set Time List
Sunday Notables
Bleachers at 5:05pm
Maren Morris at 6:15pm
Queens of the Stone Age at 7:25pm
Paramore at 9:00pm
Full Set Time List
Getting There
The Harvard Athletic Complex will be packed when the doors open, So, what's the best way to get there?
The festival recommends taking the Red Line to Harvard Square MBTA station and taking the 10-minute walk to the main entrance on North Harvard Street. Be aware there is not any street parking in the surrounding communities and city officials will be very strict with ticketing and towing.
If you are coming from outside the city, the commuter rail goes into Boston Landing Station and that is about a mile walk to the show. The festival also recommends taking ride shares to the show. And if you have a bike, there will be bicycle parking on site.
More Notes and Tidbits on Bands
- The Foo Fighters were scheduled to play Boston Calling last year but had to cancel after the death of their drummer. So, fans will be extra eager to see the band that is now in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
- The lead singer of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Karen O, has collaborated with several different artists, wrote and produced the soundtrack for Where the Wild Things Are, and has established herself as a music and fashion icon.
- The National was instrumental in launching the Boston Calling Music Festival, appearing at the first show and several since.
- The Lumineers first hit it big about a decade ago with their song "Ho Hey." They later appeared on the soundtrack for the first "Hunger Games" movie.
- Alanis Morissette shot to stardom in the mid-1990's with her album "Jagged Little Pill" and went on to success with a number of follow-up albums throughout the next two decades.
- Noah Kahan's Stick Season album has struck a chord with audiences since its release last year. It was an album written during the pandemic at his home in Vermont.
- Paramore formed in Tennessee with frontwoman Hayley Williams. The band rocked onto the scene with single "Misery Business" in 2007. They just released a new album back in February.
- Jack Antonoff is the frontman for Bleachers, but he may be best known for producing Taylor Swift and several other big name artists. He's also the drummer and guitarist in the Grammy-winning band Fun.
- Maren Morris' music is rooted in Country but spans several genres. She cut her first record when she was 15 and found success with the dance song "The Middle."
for more features.