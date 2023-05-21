Boston Calling Music Festival: A fan's guide

BOSTON - The Boston Calling Music Festival has become one of the most popular musical events of the year. Tens of thousands of fans pack the grounds of the Harvard Athletic Complex for the 3-day festival.

And what a lineup it is this year. Here is a guide for what you can expect.

It all kicks off on Friday, May 26

Some of the headliners include the Foo Fighters, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The National, Niall Horan and Chelsea Cutler. Emerging young Boston-based band Little Fuss will also be playing.

Then on Saturday, May 27

Headliners include The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, Noah Kahan, The Flaming Lips and MT. Joy. And be sure to check out Boston-based Coral Moons.

Wrapping things up on Sunday, May 28

Headliners include Paramore, Queens of the Stone Age, Bleachers, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Maren Morris and The Walkmen. Boston-based Couch will also perform.

So, when will these bands take the stage?

Friday Notables

Chelsea Cutler at 4:45pm

The National at 5:55pm

Yeah Yeah Yeahs at 7:05pm

Foo Fighters at 8:40pm

Full Set Time List

Saturday Notables

MT. Joy at 4:55pm

Noah Kahan at 6:05pm

Alanis Morissette at 7:15pm

The Flaming Lips at 7:35pm

The Lumineers at 9:00pm

Full Set Time List

Sunday Notables

Bleachers at 5:05pm

Maren Morris at 6:15pm

Queens of the Stone Age at 7:25pm

Paramore at 9:00pm

Full Set Time List

Getting There

The Harvard Athletic Complex will be packed when the doors open, So, what's the best way to get there?

The festival recommends taking the Red Line to Harvard Square MBTA station and taking the 10-minute walk to the main entrance on North Harvard Street. Be aware there is not any street parking in the surrounding communities and city officials will be very strict with ticketing and towing.

If you are coming from outside the city, the commuter rail goes into Boston Landing Station and that is about a mile walk to the show. The festival also recommends taking ride shares to the show. And if you have a bike, there will be bicycle parking on site.

More Notes and Tidbits on Bands